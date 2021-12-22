Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

India currently has 213 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, ANI quoted the Union health ministry as saying. The highest number of Omicron cases currently are in Delhi (57), Maharashtra (54) and Telangana (24). In addition, 90 patients across the country have been discharged after having recovered from the disease. Authorities in Gurugram on Tuesday claimed to have completed 100% coverage of both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, becoming Haryana’s first district to have done so, News18 reported. Civil surgeon Virendra Yadav added that the district is also the first one in the National Capital Region to have completed full vaccination. India on Wednesday reported 6,317 new Covid-19 cases and 318 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. The country currently has 78,190 active cases, and the active caseload decreased by 907 in the past day. The World Health Organization’s head for Europe Hans Kluge on Tuesday urged people to “boost, boost, boost” to protect themselves against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Reuters reported. He made the statement even as the global health body’s headquarters has advised saving boosters for the most vulnerable sections of society. Kluge said the new variant will become dominant in more countries of the region, thereby “pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink”. United Kingdom Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out any tougher restrictions to control the spread of the Omicron variant before Christmas. Johnson, however, said that the government cannot rule out any further measures after Christmas, and that it will keep a constant eye on the data. In Maharashtra, 10 persons, including eight police personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in testing conducted before the start of the Winter Session of the Assembly, ANI reported. Close to 3,500 samples were tested as part of the drive. The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings will be allowed in the state from December 30 to January 2 due to the rising Omicron cases, The Indian Express reported. Clubs and restaurants, however, will be allowed to remain open with 50% capacity. Israel will begin the rollout of a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people above 60 years, health workers and people with suppressed immune systems, CNN reported. The country will begin the rollout immediately after a recommendation from its panel of coronavirus experts. The Chinese city of Dongxing has ordered people to stay at home, stopped public transport and some school classes after one local Covid-19 was reported there, Reuters reported. The country has increased coronavirus vigilance along its borders and at ports. The city of Dongxing is located near the Vietnam border. New Zealand has shortened the gap between second dose of the coronavirus vaccine and the booster dose, the New Zealand Herald reported. Over 82% of vaccinated citizens will be eligible for boosters by the end of February 2022.