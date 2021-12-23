Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

India has reported 236 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus till Thursday, said the health ministry. Maharashtra has the most number of cases (65), followed by Delhi (64), Telangana (24), Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (19). Three cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have reported two cases each. The virus has also been detected in Chandigarh, West Bengal, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today to review the coronavirus situation in India, ANI reported. Union Health Ministry on Tuesday had advised states and Union Territories to take containment action at the district level as cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were rising. Following the recommendations, the municipal bodies of Mumbai and Delhi have banned gathering for new year celebrations. Meanwhile, Karnataka government on Wednesday requested health officials to trace and quarantine primary and secondary contacts of persons infected by Covid-19, The Indian Express reported. The Punjab government on Wednesday told its employees to bring vaccine certificates to be able to get their salaries, the Hindustan Times reported. The state’s finance department issued an order to administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, directing them to inform their employees to register their vaccination certification number for both the shots on its online human resource portal. The Karnataka government will send all samples taken from Covid-19 patients with a cycle threshold value less than 25 for genome sequencing to check for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, The News Minute reported. Cycle threshold value pertains to the viral load in a patient infected with coronavirus. A low value means that it took fewer cycles of the test to detect the virus in blood, which in turn means that there was a high amount of virus in the sample. As many as 80 doctors on Wednesday requested the Tamil Nadu government to cancel jallikattu sport, which will be played during Pongal in January, because of concerns about the Omicron variant, PTI reported. People for Ethical Treatment of Animals has put a similar request to the government, saying that the gathering for the sport could cause the virus the spread widely. India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. As many as 6,960 patients recovered from the virus – the recovery rate stands at 98.40%. Currently, there are 78,291 active cases. The United States on Wednesday approved the use of Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill, Paxlovid, for high-risk patients aged 12 and above to combat the rising cases of coronavirus cases in the country. The pill’s clinical trial data showed that it reduced risk of hospitalisations and deaths among high-risk persons by 88%. The World Health Organization on Wednesday supported coronavirus vaccine booster shots across the world only if its need was warranted by evidence and that it was administered on priority to the population with comorbidities and healthcare workers. The statement was issued at a time when the Omicron variant of coronavirus has spread to 106 countries. The United Kingdom on Wednesday reported more than 1 lakh cases for the first time since the pandemic struck the world in January 2020, Reuters reported. The rapidly spreadingOmicron variant has increased the cases by 59% since last week, with the country recording 1.06 lakh cases over the last 24 hours. China on Wednesday ordered strict lockdown for its Xi’an city, which has a population of 13 million, as it reported 52 new cases of coronavirus, AFP reported. It has permitted only one member from a household to step out every two days to purchase essential items.