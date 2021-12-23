Two people were killed and three injured in an explosion that took place in Ludhiana’s district court complex in Punjab on Thursday, PTI reported citing the police. However, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

“Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe,” said Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, according to ANI.

The blast took place reportedly in a bathroom on the second floor of the building around 12.20 pm, according to NDTV.

The police have secured the area and fire department vehicles have reached the spot.

Since lawyers were on a strike, not many litigants and their attendants were in the building when the blast took place, The Tribune reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he was going to Ludhiana, ANI reported.

“Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing,” Channi claimed. “The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared.”

Punjab’s former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the police must investigate the matter on priority.

More details are awaited.