Air Force pilot dies in MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district
Wing Commander Harshit Sinha died in the accident during a training sortie around 8.30 pm on Friday.
Wing Commander Harshit Sinha of the Indian Air Force died after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed during a training sortie on Friday evening. The accident took place around 8.30 pm, the Air Force said in a tweet.
The Air Force did not confirm the location of the crash, but Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told The Indian Express that it occurred in Sam region of the district’s Desert National Park
Singh said that a forest guard first spotted the plane, after which the local police was informed about the incident.
The Indian Air Force currently has four squadrons of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft, each of them comprising 16 to 18 fighter jets, according to the Hindustan Times. The last of such aircraft are expected to be phased out in the next three to four years.
Over 400 MiG-21s have been involved in accidents since they were inducted into the Air Force, the newspaper noted. These accidents have led to widespread concerns about the safety of the aircraft.
More details awaited.