Hindutva activists allegedly barged into a school in Pataudi town of Haryana’s Gurugram district on Friday and disrupted prayers on Christmas eve, PTI reported.

In one of the videos, a man is seen telling a group of children: “We do not disrespect Jesus...But I want to tell these children, the next generation, that do not get lured by any religion, or else India’s culture will get destroyed. You need to take resolution to protect it...Take that resolution and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“We aren't disrespecting Christianity," the man on stage says.

In another video, a group of men is seen chanting “Jai Shree Ram” slogans.

Station House Officer, Pataudi Police Station told Scroll.in that the incident happened at a local school and not a church as reported earlier. “Someone was running a school and their neighbour asked them for a space for a Christmas celebration,” the officer said. “He rented it out.”

The police verified the authenticity of one of the videos of the incident after it went viral. “It seems the group was told this was only a Christmas celebration and they returned thereafter,” the police officer added. “No complaint has been filed. Everything is peaceful.”

A local pastor told PTI that the incident was scary as women and children were present.

“The nuisance is increasing with each passing day...It is an infringement of our right to pray and religion,” the pastor said.

The incident came amid an ongoing row about Hindutva groups disrupting offering of namaz in public places in Gurugram. They have repeatedly blocked Muslims from gathering for Friday prayers in Gurugram for over three months now.

Giving in to demands of the Hindutva groups, the Gurugram district administration, in the last three months, has withdrawn permission for offering namaz at eight out of 37 public spaces that were designated for prayers.