At least six people were killed after a boiler exploded at a factory in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Sunday morning, reported ANI. District Magistrate Pravan Kumar confirmed the toll, adding that five people were injured in the incident.

The explosion at the noodles factory located in Muzaffarpur’s Bela Industrial area, Phase-II, took place around 10 am, reported NDTV.

“The exact cause of the same [the accident] could not be known immediately,” Patna chief boiler inspector KP Singh told Hindustan Times.

Residents in nearby areas heard a loud explosion and terraces of adjoining factories in the area were also damaged in the boiler blast. Visuals shared on social media showed hundreds of people gathered near the explosion site.

“The intensity of the blast was so severe that its sound was heard up to 5 km away,” a local resident told Hindustan Times.

Rescue, fire and police personnel are still at the explosion site, said Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died in the accident.