The United Nations on Sunday condemned the alleged killing of at least 35 civilians in Myanmar’s Kayah state, calling on the government authorities to investigate the assault purportedly carried out by the Army.

The killings took place near Mo So village on Friday, where the Karenni ethnic group has been demanding autonomy from the Myanmar government, The New York Times reported.

The Myanmar military on Friday killed several “terrorists with weapons” from the opposition forces that have been fighting the government, Reuters reported, citing the state media. The civilians who were killed were travelling in seven vehicles that did not stop for inspection.

The military is yet to release a statement on the matter.

Myanmar’s Army took power in the country months after the victory of the National League for Democracy in the national elections in November 2020.

The country’s military refused to accept the government, citing unsubstantiated allegations of fraud. It was also announced that the coup was the result of the government’s failure to delay the November 2020 election despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Army has allegedly been committing atrocities against civilians for a decade.

On Sunday, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that he was horrified by the attacks in Myanmar’s Kayah state.

“I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” he said. “I call upon the authorities to immediately commence a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident so that perpetrators can be swiftly brought to justice.”

Griffiths also said that two people from Save the Children, a non-governmental organisation from the United Kingdom which has been providing humanitarian aid in the region, were missing.

The organisation said that its members were “caught up in the incident and remained missing,” and that it was suspending its operations in Myanmar, The Guardian reported.

“We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out,” Save the Children said in a statement. “The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.”