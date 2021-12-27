A look at the headlines right now:

As Centre refuses FCRA renewal, Mother Teresa’s organisation suspends foreign contribution accounts: It is an attack on the poorest of the poor, said the Catholic church. Children can register for Covid vaccination from January 1 on CoWIN, use student IDs: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said vaccination for those aged 15-18 would start from January 3. Chandigarh civic polls: AAP wins 14 seats, people chose honest politics, says Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the BJP has announced an alliance with Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukta) for the Punjab Assembly elections. ‘Curfew at night, rallies during the day,’ says BJP’s Varun Gandhi questions UP poll campaigns: The Uttar Pradesh government began implementing a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from December 25. MP panchayat polls: Centre seeks recall of order to notify OBC seats under general category: The Supreme Court had passed the decision earlier this month. Uttar Pradesh ranks lowest, Kerala emerges on top in NITI Aayog’s Health Index: The data pertains to the year 2019-’20 and uses 2018-’19 as the base year. Nagaland killings: Army urges residents to cooperate with inquiry, share information: The investigating team will visit the site of the incident on December 29. Six Maoists killed in gunfight with security forces along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border: Police chief of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district said that the operation had ‘significantly decimated’ the Maoists’ Kistaram area committee. ‘Open call for murder’: 76 Supreme Court lawyers write to CJI on hate speech against Muslims: Last week, multiple videos emerged of Hindutva group members and seers calling for violence against Muslims at events in Haridwar and Delhi. Muzaffarpur boiler blast: Bihar Police files FIR against seven persons: The owner of the noodles factory where the explosion took place is among those booked.