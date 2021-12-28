Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a yellow alert for the Capital, calling for more restrictions in the light of rising cases of coronavirus.

A yellow alert is issued when the positivity rate remains above 0.5% for two days.

“As the Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I [Yellow alert] of the Graded Response Action Plan,” he said. “A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon.”

Kejriwal added that the Covid cases, however, are mild and the majority of patients have not required oxygen or treatment in the intensive care unit. “The government is 10 times ready [than it was during the second wave] to deal with coronavirus,” he said.

On July 9, the Delhi government had created the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, after a discussion with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, NDTV reported. It was decided that the government could issue four alerts, yellow, amber, orange and red, depending on the severity of the pandemic situation in the national Capital.

Delhi has a night curfew in place between 11 pm and 5 am.