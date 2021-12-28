More than 14.40 lakh cases of coronavirus were reported across the globe on Monday, marking the highest-ever single day rise since the pandemic started last year, Bloomberg reported.

With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the disease, the seven-day average of daily cases recorded worldwide has risen to 8,41,000. The figure marks a 49% jump from a month ago when Omicron was first identified in southern Africa, according to Bloomberg.

The variant has now been detected in 108 countries and has triggered a fresh surge in cases and renewed curbs in several parts of the world.

Over the weekend, France recorded more than one lakh cases of the coronavirus for the first time, AFP reported, citing health officials. More than 1,000 people have died due to the virus in the past one week. The country has reduced the interval between the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine and booster shot to three weeks, from the earlier mandated gap of four weeks, The Guardian reported.

In England, the number of hospitalised patients rose by 74% in a week, reaching its highest level since mid-February. Walk-in slots for RT-PCR tests were not available across the country for a few hours on Monday, according to The Guardian.

In the United States, the number of daily Covid-19 cases recorded over the last week have risen to nearly 1,90,000 on an average, AFP reported. According to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 76% of the new cases in the country are of the Omicron variant.