A first information report has been filed against three men after a purported video of a 16-year-old Dalit girl being beaten up and molested surfaced on social media, the police said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The incident took place in Raipur Phulwari town. The girl is a resident of a village that falls under the Sangrampur police station jurisdiction in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.

The minor’s father had filed a complaint with the police.

“A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe [Prevention of Atrocities] Act was registered against accused Suraj Soni, Shivam and Sakal,” Amethi Deputy Superintendent of Police Arpit Kapoor said.

The police are searching for the accused persons.