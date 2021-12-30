Congress’ Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested in the state’s Amethi city on Thursday after he staged a protest demanding the arrest of accused persons in a case related to the assault of a minor Dalit girl, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, the Amethi Police had booked three men, identified as Suraj Soni, Shivam and Sakal, after a purported video of a 16-year old girl being thrashed and molested was widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

One of the accused persons was arrested on Wednesday, but the police are still on the look out for the others.

On Thursday, Congress members, led by Lallu, marched in protest from Amethi’s Ramlila Maidan to Rajiv Gandhi tri-section, where they staged a dharna. Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said the state Congress chief was arrested for staging a protest without permission, according to PTI.

In a video tweeted by Lallu, Congress workers could be seen arguing with the police.

“Those who follow [Mahatma] Gandhi will not be intimidated by the police and their batons,” Lallu said in a tweet. “We will not step back in the fight for justice for Amethi’s Dalit girl. The chief minister will have to provide answers.”

Lallu also posted a video of him and other Congress leaders meeting the family of the Dalit girl. He demanded for speedy justice on the matter in a fast track court.