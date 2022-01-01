At least 12 devotees died and 13 were injured in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday, The Indian Express reported. The incident took place due to a huge rush of devotees, outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

“All the injured have been taken to a hospital,” Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police said, NDTV reported.

The 13 injured pilgrims are reportedly in critical condition. They have been taken to the Narayana Super Speciality Hospital for treatment.

A huge number of devotees entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips, NDTV quoted officials as saying. However, according to The Indian Express, the stampede occurred after police baton-charged some devotees to control the large number of people in the area. More than 25,000 pilgrims had reportedly been allowed to make their way to the shrine.

Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor announced there will be an inquiry into the stampede. The inquiry committee will be headed by the principal secretary (home) with the ADGP, and Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members, News18 reported.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each of the deceased, and Rs 2 lakh for those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “extremely saddened” by the deaths, and offered his condolences to the victims’ families. Union minister Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, said Modi was “personally monitoring and keeping track” of the situation.

The yatra was allowed to resume on Saturday morning.