Delhi reported 2,716 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday while one person died due to the disease, ANI reported citing government data. The case count in the last 24 hours was 51.2% higher than the 1,796 infections reported on Friday. Amid concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the city also logged the sharpest single-day rise in cases since May 21, according to NDTV.

Test positivity rate in the city also rose from 2.44% on Friday to 3.64% on Saturday, while the active caseload stood at 6,360.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the decision on further restrictions in the national Capital needs to be taken by keeping in mind that despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the number of patients who needed to be hospitalised were less, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the single-day caseload rose 12.7% from 5,631 infections on Friday to 6,347 cases on Saturday. One person died in Mumbai due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

The city’s test positivity rate came at 13.22%, while there were 22,334 active cases.

Earlier on Saturday, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to set up makeshift hospitals and form special teams to monitor patients in home isolation in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, registration on the CoWIN platform for Covid-19 vaccination among citizens aged 15 years to 18 years started on Saturday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. The vaccination for adolescents will start on January 3.