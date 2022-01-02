Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed for calm among residents as the Capital’s daily infection count is on a rise. “Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic,” he said. “Currently, the active cases in the city are 6,360. Today, 3,100 new cases are expected. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic.” Delhi reported 2,716 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday while one person died due to the disease. The new cases were 51.2% higher than the previous day’s figure. India’s Omicron variant tally has reached 1,525, with Maharashtra reporting the most number of cases at 460, followed by Delhi (351) and Gujarat (136). The country recorded 27,553 new Covid-19 cases – a jump of 297% from last week and 284 deaths. There are 1,22,801 active cases and the toll due to Covid-19 rose to 4,81,770. The online registration and pre-booking of slots for Covid-19 vaccination of those between 15 and 18 years old was affected by technical glitches on the first day of the process on Saturday, reported The Times of India. The vaccination programme will begin on Monday. As many as 85 students in Uttarakhand’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, ANI reported. The school was turned into a micro-containment zone. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Saturday reported four cases of the Omicron variant. In Bihar’s Patna city, 17 doctors of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital tested positive for the virus on Saturday, India Today reported. All of the infected doctors had attended the annual meeting of Indian Medical Association on December 28. India on Saturday sent 5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to Afghanistan for the first time since Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, The Indian Express reported. A total of 14.68 lakh doses have been sent to the country since last year. The French government on Sunday reduced the isolation period for those who had received both shots of a Covid-19 vaccine but have tested positive, reported Reuters. These patients will now be required to isolate for seven days from the earlier mandate of 10 days, announced French Health Minister Olivier Veran. The United Kingdom government has asked the public sector managers to make contingency plan in case a large number of people are absent after testing positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported. The managers have to be prepared to deal with absence of 25% employees. On Saturday, more than 2,500 flights were cancelled in the United States, the BBC reported. United Airlines said that the cancellations were driven by the rising cases of Omicron variant and inclement weather. At Antarctica’s Belgian scientific research station, 16 of the 25 employees have tested positive for coronavirus since December 14, the BBC reported. Officials have said that the cases are mild.