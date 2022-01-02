New coronavirus cases registered in Kolkata showed a 33% jump and those recorded in Mumbai increased by 27% on Sunday when compared to the previous day’s figures, data from health departments showed.

Kolkata reported 3,194 new cases compared to Saturday’s count of 2,398.

On the account of rising cases, West Bengal banned flights from the United Kingdom, shut schools and ordered all offices to work with 50% staff.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 8,063 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a rise of 1,716 cases from Saturday’s count. As many as 451 persons recovered from the virus. The recovery rate stands at 95%.

There are 22,334 active patients in the city and the test positivity rate stands at 17%.

Out of the total cases found on Sunday, 89% are asymptomatic, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commission Iqbal Singh Chahal told Scroll.in.

“Only 503 [patients] have been hospitalised out of which 56 cases have been put on oxygenated beds,” he said. “As on today, 90% of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant.”

He requested the home-quarantined patients to abide by guidelines to contain the spread of virus in Mumbai at the earliest. He also appealed to the residents of the city to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Mask is mandatory in public domain and citizens should refrain from going to crowded places,” Chahal said. “All of us must join hands to tide over this new wave of Covid pandemic.”

Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray said that the Mumbai municipal body has been adding the number of asymptomatic patients and hospital beds available in its daily bulletin to avoid panic.

“Fear and panic kept aside, extreme caution and Covid Appropriate Behaviour is a must as we are in the midst of the 3rd wave,” he said on Twitter.

In the past 2 days BMC has changed the reporting method: added number of asymptomatic patients/ hosp beds/O2 beds being occupied to avoid unnecessary panic.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 3,194 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours – 15% more than Saturday’s count of 2,716 cases. This was the Capital’s highest single-day spike since May 20, according to ANI.

There are 8,397 active cases in the city and the test positivity rate stands at 4.59%, highest in seven months.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference said that all the cases were mild and most patients do not require hospitalisation. “We have to act responsibly, wear masks, wash hands regularly and follow social distancing norms,” he added.