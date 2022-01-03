Coronavirus vaccination for children between 15 to 18 years of age will begin from Monday amid a surge of cases in India driven by the Omicron variant.

India’s Omicron variant tally on Sunday reached 1,525. The country recorded 27,553 new Covid-19 cases – a jump of 297% from last week. With 284 deaths, the toll rose to 4,81,770.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the vaccination programme will be opened to children over the age of 15 to help make “India’s battle against coronavirus stronger”. Currently, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is the only vaccine that has received emergency use listing from the Drugs Controller General of India for children.

The children’s vaccination programme, which is being carried out in consultation with schools, will be held at hospitals and health centres, NDTV reported. Several schools and other educational institutions have been converted into vaccination centres as well.

As of 7.30 am on Monday, 8,07,535 children between 15 and 18 years of age have registered in the government’s CoWin portal.

Children can book their vaccination slots using their parents’ existing CoWIN accounts or register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. They can register on site too by the verifier or the person administering the vaccine.

Ensure shots are not mixed up: Health ministry



Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday asked the states and Union Territories to ensure that coronavirus vaccines meant for children are not mixed up with those set aside for adults.

Adults are also eligible to take Covishield and Sputnik V shots apart from Covaxin.

The health ministry suggested that separate Covid-19 vaccination centres be set up for children, along with separate session sites and separate queues.

“States/UTs were also advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district wise estimation of beneficiaries using Co-WIN,” the health ministry said. “They were urged to plan for the distribution of Covaxin to identified session sites well in advance and publish sessions for at least 15 days to provide sufficient visibility.”