Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He has isolated himself at home.

The chief minister asked those who came in contact with him over the last few days to quarantine themselves and get tested.

On Sunday, Kejriwal was among the political leaders who attended crowded events in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Majority of the leaders were seen without a mask at these rallies.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Coronavirus cases increased sharply in Delhi on Monday, with the capital recording 4,099 new infections in the past 24 hours. The new cases on Monday were 28.33% higher than Sunday’s count of 3,194 infections.

Delhi currently has 10,986 active Covid-19 cases and 420 people are currently in hospital due to the disease. Out of these, 124 patients are on oxygen support, while seven patients are on ventilator support.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the capital. He said that 81.28% of the coronavirus cases in the national capital in the last few days were of the Omicron variant.