Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. Their identities were not yet clear but the police claimed they belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the militants were involved in several incidents of terrorism.

A police official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Okay village of the district that turned into a gunfight.

#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total=2). Both the killed terrorists are locals & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. They were involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/zQYVd6RqlF — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 4, 2022

On Monday, another suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in a gunfight in Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. Earlier on December 25, two more suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed by security forces Shopian district.

A day before it, two people were arrested in Budgam on allegations of being connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba. In Anantnag district on the same day, the security forces had killed a suspected militant, who they claimed was a member of Hizbul Mujahideen.