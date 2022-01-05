The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday warned non-resident Indians against posting hateful or derogatory posts on social media. Newly-appointed Commissioner of Police CV Anand told officers to register cases and issue lookout notices against NRIs who indulge in such activities.

“Their passports will be seized and visas too will be cancelled as per legal provisions,” Anand warned in his first video conference after taking over as the Hyderabad police commissioner. He took over the post on December 25.

The police chief also told officers to act strictly against harassment on social media. He called for stern action against those harassing people by morphing their photos and posting them on social media with derogatory comments.

Measures to revoke passports of NRIs who post hateful posts-

We will register cases and issue lookout notices-

Cybercrime cases- Faster investigation to secure punishments

— హైదరాబాద్ సిటీ పోలీస్ Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) January 4, 2022

The Hyderabad police chief’s comments came amid widespread outrage in connection with an app named Bulli Bai, on which more than 100 prominent Muslim women were listed for an “online auction”.

In July as well, an app called “Sulli Deals” had posted hundreds of images of Muslim women and described them as “deals of the day”. Both “Bulli” and “Sulli” are derogatory words used to refer to Muslim women.

‘Ensure implementation of Covid-19 curbs’

During the video conference, Anand also said that the Telangana government’s order banning public meeting, conferences and rallies should be strictly implemented.

He added that the police need to ensure that there is no crowding at religious places.

Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent days in Telangana, as also in many other parts of the country. The state registered 1,052 new infections on Tuesday, nearly double the figure from the previous day, The Times of India reported.

The majority of the new cases (659) were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.