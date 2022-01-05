Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a night curfew in the state from January 6, and said that a complete lockdown will be imposed on Sunday, ANI reported.

The night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

During the complete lockdown on January 9, metro services and other public transport will be shut, according to The Hindu. However, essential services such as pharmacies, health services, ATMs and milk distribution will be allowed.

On that day, restaurants will only be able to operate takeaway services from 7 am to 10 pm.

Physical classes will remain shut for classes 1 to 9, but will be allowed for classes 10 to 12. Playschools, kindergartens and creches will stay closed.

Following are the other coronavirus-related restrictions announced on Wednesday:

Public transport, including buses, suburban trains and metro services will be allowed at 50% of seating capacity.

Entertainment and amusement parks are to remain closed, and no permission will be granted to book fairs and exhibitions.

Public functions and gatherings related to the Pongal festival will not be allowed.

People will not be allowed to visit places of worship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Coronavirus cases have been sharply rising in Tamil Nadu, as also in many other parts of the country. The state reported 2,731 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a nearly 58% rise from the previous day’s figure of 1,728 cases, The Times of India reported.

Chennai on Tuesday reported 1,489 new infections, which constituted an increase of nearly 70% from the previous day’s figure of 876.