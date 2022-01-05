Coronavirus cases in Mumbai continued to rise steeply on Wednesday, with the city reporting 15,166 new infections in the past 24 hours. The new cases on Wednesday were 39.65% higher than Tuesday’s count of 10,860 infections.

This was the highest-ever single-day rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai since the pandemic began in the country in January 2020, The Indian Express reported. The previous highest single-day spike was on April 4, when the metropolis registered 11,163 cases.

Out of the new infections, 87% persons are asymptomatic. A total of 1,218 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, out of whom 80 needed oxygen support.

Three people died due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, and the recovery rate in the city is currently 90%.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, out of 35,487 Covid-19 beds in Mumbai, 5,104 (14.4%) were occupied on Wednesday.

The city currently has 61,923 active Covid-19 cases and 714 persons have recovered from the disease or have been discharged in the past day.

Maharashtra reported 26,538 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Wednesday. The infection tally is 43% higher than Tuesday.

Researchers at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research have predicted that Mumbai may reach the peak of Covid-19 numbers between January 6 and 13. It may take a month for the cases to decline, the researchers said.

“The peak fatalities are expected to be around 30 to 50 per cent less than what was witnessed during the second (delta) wave,” said Sandeep Juneja, senior professor in the School of Technology and Computer Science at the institute, told PTI.

On Monday, the city civic body announced that schools will remain closed from Tuesday to January 31 for all classes except Classes 10 and 12. Online classes can continue for Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11, it said.

On December 31, the city police banned people from visiting beaches, open grounds, gardens, parks or other public places in the city from 5 pm to 5 am till January 15 in view of rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

Those who violate the rules will be booked under Section 188 (disobeying an order by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act, an order said.