The National Investigation Agency has announced that it will give cash rewards between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh for information that leads to 10 insurgents who were allegedly involved in the attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in November, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

Seven persons, including an Indian Army Colonel, his wife and son, were killed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on November 13 after militants ambushed a convoy of the Assam Rifles. Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed in the attack, was the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles.

The ten insurgents who were allegedly involved in the attack are members of the People’s Liberation Army and the Manipur Naga People’s Front, The Hindu reported.

A reward of Rs 8 lakh has been announced for Chaoyai alias Pukhrambam Mani Meetei and Sagolsem Inaocha alias Ranjit Naorem. A bounty of Rs 6 lakh has been announced on another insurgent, Sanatomba.

A reward of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for the other alleged insurgents, namely Khaba, Khwairakpa, Nongyai alias Nongphai, Joseph, Rocky, Balin, and Kanta, the Hindustan Times quoted an NIA spokesperson as saying.

The accused persons reportedly use several aliases.

The agency said that the name of the informant will be kept confidential.

On November 27, the NIA had filed a case under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The attack on November 13 took place near the Sekhen village, about 3 km away from Behang sub-division in the district and close to the Myanmar border. The People’s Liberation Army and Manipur Naga People’s Front claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.