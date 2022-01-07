The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the Ramakrishna Mission and the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust are among the nearly 6,000 non-governmental organisations whose Foreign Contribution Regulation Act registration ended on January 1, The Hindu reported on Friday.

The FCRA registration is a mandatory requirement to receive foreign funds or donations for social, educational, religious, economic and cultural purposes. All NGOs have to renew their FCRA license every five years.

Oxfam India Trust, Indian Youth Centres Trust, Jamia Millia Islamia and Tuberculosis Association of India are also among the prominent NGOs whose registrations ended January 1 as the Ministry of Home Affairs refused to renew their application, or the organisations did not apply for one.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, which oversees administration of the famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh, and the Ramakrishna Mission are registered as Hindu religious organisations. Shirdi’s Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust comes under the ambit of “religious [others]” category of the FCRA.

For the financial year 2020-’21, an annual return filed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on December 22 showed that it had Rs 13.4 crore in its designated foreign contribution bank account, The Hindu reported. Of this, foreign pilgrims had donated Rs 13.3 crore.

In its annual return filed on December 31, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said it has more than Rs 5 crore in its foreign contribution account.

Meanwhile, the Ramakrishna Mission, which is registered in Maharashtra, stated in its July return that it had Rs 1.3 crore in its foreign contribution bank account. The Centre has also declined to renew the FCRA registration of Ramakrishna Mission ashrams in West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of India, according to The Hindu.

A day before registrations of the 5,933 NGOs ended, the home ministry had extended the FCRA registration validity by three months for organisations whose certificates were expiring between September 29, 2020 and March 31, 2022.

However, only those NGOs whose renewal requests have not been refused, or have applied within six months of the expiry date of their registrations will get the benefit, the ministry had said.

The FCRA registrations of Oxfam India and the other NGOs had ceased days after Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, asked all its centres on December 27 to not operate the organisation’s foreign contribution accounts after the home ministry refused to renew the permission to receive funds from abroad.

In a statement, the home ministry had said that Missionaries of Charity’s application had been rejected for failing to meet the eligibility conditions under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules, 2011.

On January 1, the number of NGOs with FCRA registration came down from 22,762 to 16,907, The Hindu reported.