Karnataka registered a steep rise in Covid-19 cases on Friday, with the state recording 8,449 new infections in the past 24 hours, ANI reported. The new cases were 67.93% higher than Thursday’s count of 5,031 cases.

Four people died due to the disease in the past 24 hours, and the case fatality rate in the state is currently 0.04%.

Bengaluru alone accounted for 6,812 of the new cases on Friday, NDTV reported. The new cases in the state capital were 57.53% higher than Thursday’s figure of 4,324 cases.

Three out of the four deaths on Friday were reported from Bengaluru, while one was reported from Dakshina Kannada district, according to PTI.

Karnataka reports 8449 new cases, 505 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases 30113 pic.twitter.com/TMmn0sypT4 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

Karnataka currently has 30,113 active cases and 505 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate in the state on Friday was 4.15%.

Other districts that recorded a significant number of new cases on Friday were Mysuru (219), Dakshina Kannada (211), Mandya (129) and Belagavi (114).

On Tuesday, the state government announced a weekend curfew to deal with rising Covid-19 cases. A night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is already in place on all days in the state.

All schools and colleges, except for classes 10 and 12, were closed for physical classes on Thursday.

Mumbai reports marginal rise in cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 20,971 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. The new cases were 3.91% higher than Thursday’s count of 20,181 – a relatively marginal increase compared to the trend in the past week.

Out of the new infections, 84% persons are asymptomatic. A total of 1,395 patients were admitted to hospitals on Thursday, of whom 88 needed oxygen support.

The city currently has 91,731 active coronavirus cases.

Delhi’s positivity rate goes up to 17.73%

Delhi on Friday registered 17,335 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, ANI reported. The capital’s Covid-19 count on Friday was 14.82% higher than Thursday’s figure of 15,097 cases.

The positivity rate increased to 17.73% from 15.34% a day earlier.

The Capital currently has 39,873 active coronavirus cases and 8,951 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate in Delhi is currently 1.67%.

Amid the rising cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Friday temporarily stopped all routine patient admissions, procedures and non-essential surgeries. Out patient department services will remain functional, but with restricted registrations that will be limited to those with appointments.