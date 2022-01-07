Advertising industry veteran, journalist and actor Gerson Da Cunha died in Mumbai on Friday, PTI reported. He was 92.

Da Cunha began his career as a journalist with the Press Trust of India and subsequently shifted to advertising.

He spent 25 years in the advertising sector, during which he headed Lintas and also worked with Hindustan Lever, according to The Hindu Business Line.

Later, Da Cunha worked with the United Nations Children’s Fund in Latin America and the United States of America. In 2018, the Brazilian government awarded him with the “Order of Rio Branco” medal for his services to the country, according to PTI.

Da Cunha has also acted in several plays and films such as Electric Moon (1992), Cotton Mary (1999), Asoka (2001) and Water (2005).

The think tank Mumbai First said that it was “deeply saddened” by his demise. Da Cunha was a member of the organisation’s governing board.

Several people expressed condolences at his death. Former Union minister Milind Deora described him as a “doyen of Mumbai’s advertising and theatre scene”.

Saddened that Gerson da Cunha is no more. As an activist & Convenor of AGNI, he was a great resource in helping me secure central funds to upgrade Mumbai’s infrastructure.



Gerson was also a doyen of Mumbai’s advertising & theatre scene & will be sorely missed by many. pic.twitter.com/ZLivT5cTGv — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 7, 2022

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Da Cunha’s “presence, voice and aura” remained formidable till the last.

Sad to learn of the passing, at age 93, of a giant of Bombay's English-language theatre, @GersonDacunha. In my childhood I watched him on the stage in many plays: his Othello was unforgettable. Till the last, his presence, voice & aura remained formidable. RIP. https://t.co/Iy88xhrlAM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 7, 2022

Actor Shabana Azmi said that he “engaged and invested in making our world a better place”.

RIP#Gerson Dacunha . What a rich life you led .. engaged and invested in making our world a better place. We will celebrate you pic.twitter.com/UkQZdDttJF — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 7, 2022

Gerson da Cunha. Another pillar of Bombay, champion of the city's inclusive cosmopolitanism. RIP. — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) January 7, 2022