India on Saturday morning recorded 1,41,986 new cases of coronavirus – up 21.3% from Friday’s count. The total toll due to the virus increased by 285 to 4,83,463.

The daily positivity rate increased to 9.28% and the active caseload stood at 4,72,169. India’s recovery rate is at 97.3%.

Cases of the Omicron variant of the virus increased to 3,071 from the previous day’s 3,007. The variant has been reported in 27 states, with the highest number in Maharashtra – 876 – followed by Delhi, with 513 infections.

On Friday, Karnataka registered a huge rise in the number of cases, reporting 8,449 new infections of which 6,812 were from Bengaluru Urban. The state capital is seeing a steep daily rise in the number of cases. The previous day, Bengaluru reported 4,324 cases.

Also read: Coronavirus: Karnataka registers 67.9% rise in cases from Thursday, Delhi logs 17,335 infections

Maharashtra reported 40,925 new cases and Delhi 17,335 on Friday. Mumbai alone reported over half of Maharastra’s new cases, accounting for 20,971 of them. Of the cases in Mumbai, 84% are asymptomatic.

Mumbai’s mayor had earlier warned of a lockdown if the city exceeded 20,000 new cases a day.