India reported 1,59,632 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday morning, taking the overall tally to 3,55,28,004 cases since the pandemic started in January 2020. The number of cases was 12.42% higher than Saturday’s count of 1,41,986 infections.

The toll rose to 4,83,790 as 327 patients died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the active caseload went up by more than 1.18 lakh to 5,90,611. As many as 40,863 people recovered from the virus on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,44,53,603. The recovery rate stood at 96.98%.

(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus increased to 3,623 from Saturday’s tally of 3,071. The variant has been reported in 27 states and Union Territories, with the highest number in Maharashtra – 1,009 – followed by Delhi, with 513 infections.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been driving an alarming surge of infections over the last few weeks. In an interview to India Today, the country’s Covid-19 vaccination panel chief NK Arora said that 70%-80% of the cases reported in the third wave of the pandemic were of the Omicron variant.

All major cities and states are reporting huge daily caseloads. On Saturday, Maharashtra logged over 41,000 cases, while Delhi recorded more than 20,000 infections. In West Bengal’s capital Kolkata, the test positivity rate has gone past 55%, News18 reported, citing government data.