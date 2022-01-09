Delhi on Saturday recorded the highest rainfall in a day in January since 1999, The Indian Express reported, citing scientists at the India Meteorological Department. The national Capital and nearby areas have been receiving persistent rainfall since Friday evening.

Around 11.30 am on Sunday, the weather department predicted more rainfall in the city and its adjoining areas over the next two hours.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had predicted a wet spell over northwestern parts of the country till January 9 because of a western disturbance lying over North Pakistan. It resulted in a cyclonic circulation over East Rajasthan.

Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, Delhi recorded 40.6 millimetres of rainfall, scientists at the weather department told The Indian Express. This was the highest rainfall recorded in a 24-hour period in January since January 7, 1999. At that time, the city had logged 46 millimetres of downpour.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from GT Karnal road pic.twitter.com/lwYriYAhwu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

As pollutants in the atmosphere washed away due to the rains, Delhi’s Air Quality Index at 12.30 pm on Sunday stood at 57 which falls in the “satisfactory” category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also recorded around four millimetres of rainfall on Saturday, weather department officials told The Indian Express. Over the last decade, the city had only twice recorded rainfall in January – 0.2 millimetres in 2021 and trace amounts in 2014.

As a result of the rainfall, the city’s maximum temperature dipped from 30.4 degrees Celsius on Friday to 27.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday.