Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, who is presently serving a life term in a Nagpur prison, has tested positive for the coronavirus again, his wife said on Monday.

The professor’s wife AS Vasantha Kumari made the statement on Facebook and said that he should be urgently admitted to a hospital.

“The jail authorities have not contacted us yet,” she said. “He previously wrote to us saying that he was feeling extremely weak and was suffering from sleepless nights because of constant back and hip pain.”

Saibaba was sentenced to life in prison for having Maoist links in March 2017, and has been in the Nagpur Central Jail since.

He had first tested positive for Covid-19 on February 12, along with four more convicts, including gangster Arun Gawli. He was shifted to the Government Medical College in Nagpur and then taken back to solitary confinement in the central jail.

Kumari said on Monday that she was worried about Saibaba as he did not recover properly from the first Covid-19 infection.

“His immunity has become much worse and his body’s ability to survive is slowly dwindling,” she said. “I urge the Nagpur jail authorities and the court to please urgently admit him to an hospital where he can be monitored as his heart issue coupled with Covid can cause serious complications.”

Saibaba suffers from over 90% physical disabilities and is wheelchair-bound.