Delhi on Tuesday registered 21,259 new coronavirus cases, an almost 11% increase from Monday’s tally of 19,166 infections. The city reported 23 deaths, the highest since June 13.

The city’s positivity rate also rose marginally from 25% on Monday to 25.65% on Tuesday. This is the highest positivity rate for Delhi since May 5, according to NDTV.

Delhi currently has 74,881 active cases, of which 2,161 patients are in hospitals. As many as 523 patients are in intensive care unit wards, while 84 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out imposing a lockdown in the city, ANI reported on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued an advisory asking all hospitals to ensure that coronavirus patients with comorbidities are treated by specialists, reported PTI. The advisory noted that the city had reported 70 deaths from medical facilities since the last week of December.

Amid an uptick in cases for last two weeks, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday morning ordered the closure of all private offices in the Capital and urged the employees to work from home. Earlier, private offices were allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

On Monday, the authority had decided to shut down restaurants and bars in the city. Only take away facility will be allowed at these outlets. The authorities also decided that only one weekly market will be allowed to operate every day in each zone of the city.