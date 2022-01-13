Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Shikohabad Mukesh Verma on Thursday resigned from the party, reported NDTV. Verma is the latest in a string of BJP leaders to quit in the last three days ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“During the tenure of five years by the BJP government, no attention was given to the leaders and public representatives of the Dalit, backward and minority communities, and these communities were neglected,” Verma, who is a backward caste leader, wrote in his resignation letter. “Hence, I resign from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

On Wednesday, BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned from the Adityanath Cabinet – the second minister to quit ahead of the Assembly elections. On Tuesday, Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya had resigned from his post and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Verma pledged his support to Maurya. “Former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is the voice of the underprivileged, is our leader,” he said on Twitter.

Like Verma, Chauhan and Maurya too have accused the BJP of undermining the interests of the Dalit community, farmers, unemployed persons and small entrepreneurs.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has urged both Chauhan and Maurya to reconsider their decisions.

Reports suggested that at least three other BJP MLAs – Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar and Roshan Lal Verma – have also quit the party after Maurya. However, only Prajapati has officially confirmed his resignation.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will go to polls in seven phases starting from February 10. The results will be announced on March 10.

Several leaders switch sides

Congress MP Avtar Singh Bhadana on Wednesday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the party chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary said in a tweet.

Congress MLAs Naresh Saini and Hari Om Yadav, and former Samajwadi Party legislator Dharmpal Singh joined the BJP, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi clarified that he had not quit the party after his purported resignation letter was shared on social media

Tripathi claimed that members of the Opposition parties had forged the letter using his letter pad. He demanded that a first information report be registered in the matter.