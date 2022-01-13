A look at the top Covid-19 developments of the day:

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Wednesday expressed concern on the “overuse and misuse” of drugs, reported PTI. Paul said that medicines should be rationally used. “Last time, we saw a very scary situation when the contribution of medicine was to a very large extent responsible for mucormycosis, [or black fungus]” he added. Maharashtra is facing a shortage of coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, which has been prescribed for resident between 15 and 18 years of age by the Centre, reported The Hindu. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he will demand 40 lakh doses from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Covid-19 hospitalisations in the United States have increased by 33% over the past week and deaths have increased by about 40%, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said, reported Reuters. She said that the about 90% of the cases in the country were of the Omicron variant but added that the deaths were likely caused because of the Delta strain. Several restrictions have been imposed at hill stations near Mumbai with local authorities closing down tourist spots, including tiger reserves and national parks amid a surge in cases in Maharashtra, reported The Indian Express. However, several hoteliers and allied organisations have asked Matheran Municipal Council to not restrict tourist activities. Matheran is one of the closest hill stations to Mumbai. Punjab on Wednesday registered 6,481 new coronavirus cases – nearly 41% more than Tuesday’s infection count of 4,593, reported The Indian Express. The state also recorded 10 deaths and the test positivity rate stood at 18.77%. Australia on Thursday recorded over 1,47,000 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day infection count since the pandemic started in December 2019. The surge driven by the Omicron outbreak has increased the hospitalisation rates and put severe strain on supply chains forcing authorities to ease quarantine rules for more workers. India reported 2,47,417 coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, taking the overall tally to 3,63,17,927 since the pandemic began in the country in January 2020. The number of new cases was 27.06% more than Wednesday’s count of 1,94,720 cases. Since last week, the infections have grown by 172%. On January 6, India had reported 90,926 cases. The World Health Organization said that the Omicron variant is dangerous, especially for those who have not been vaccinated against the disease, reported AFP. The organisation added that global surge in cases was being driven by Omicron, which is more transmissible than the Delta variant. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus, an unidentified official said on Thursday, reported PTI. Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement, Kharge said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation. He added that he is fully vaccinated but not yet eligible for the booster dose as it requires a nine-month gap from the data of second vaccination. Kharge was a part of the Congress’s rally in Karnataka on implementation of the Mekedatu project.