At least three people died and more than 10 were injured as several compartments of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Thursday evening, PTI reported.

“So far, we have recovered three bodies,” said Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu, according to The Indian Express. “Twelve injured have been admitted to the hospital. All hospitals nearby have been asked to remain prepared.”

At least 14 people are said to be trapped under the debris, unidentified officials said.

The Indian Railways said 12 coaches have suffered damages. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of the accident, reported ANI.

“There were not too many passengers in the train because of the Covid [restrictions],” Dilip Kumar Singh, the divisional railway manager of the Alipuarduar section of the North East Frontier Railway, told reporters, according to Hindustan Times.

Visuals on social media showed a number of overturned coaches lying down the elevated tracks.

Several compartments of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near West Bengal's Domohani area on Thursday.

The train was headed to Guwahati in Assam via Patna. The accident took place around 5.15 pm when the train was passing through Moynaguri town.

“Following a sudden jerk, several bogies overturned,” one of the passengers told ANI.

Rescue operations were under way and ambulances have been sent to the spot. A team of the National Disaster Relief Force is also on its way. Reports said a relief train has been sent to the accident spot.

The Eastern Railways has issued emergency numbers for Rajasthan (01512725942), Assam (0361-2731621, 2731622, 2731623) and West Bengal (8134054999).

Disturbing visuals coming in from Maynaguri, #NorthBengal: Multiple coaches of the 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed.

Multiple coaches of the 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed.

In a tweet, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he was personally monitoring the rescue operations and had apprised the prime minister about them.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that senior government and police officers were supervising rescue and relief operations and that injured person will be given medical attention as soon as possible.