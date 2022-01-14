The Maharashtra government on Thursday demanded 90 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines from the Centre to increase the inoculation coverage in the state, The Indian Express reported. The state administration has asked for 40 lakh doses of Covaxin and 50 lakh shots of Covishield.

Maharashtra is currently facing a shortage of Covaxin. Apart from using the shot in the regular vaccination drive, it has been prescribed by the Centre for beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years of age. Covishield and Covaxin are also being administered as a precautionary third dose for health workers and citizens above the age of 60.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government demanded extra vaccines during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting with all chief ministers to assess India’s coronavirus situation.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not attend the meeting citing health reasons. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope participated in the conference, but he was not allowed to speak.

“We demanded the 40 lakh doses of Covaxin and 50 lakh doses of Covishield,” Tope told reporters after the meeting. “Covaxin is required for the vaccination for the 15-18 age group and Covishield for people over 60 years of age and the frontline workers.”

The health minister also said that the Maharashtra government has asked the Centre to make vaccination compulsory for all eligible people, the Hindustan Times reported. Currently, the Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary in India.

“There is vaccine hesitancy among the people either due to misconceptions or resistance to the jab causing a drop in the rate of vaccination,” Tope said. “We have requested the Centre to make the vaccination mandatory.”

The Maharashtra health minister also urged the Centre to keep a tab on the rapid antigen Covid-19 tests performed at home. He said that the pharmacies must keep sales records of the test kits.

“Due to the absence of any record of at-home Covid-19 tests, the actual number of cases go unaccounted,” Tope said. “In Maharashtra, we have started monitoring self-tests done at home by directing health officers to be in touch with pharmacies.”