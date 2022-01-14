The Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 and conclude on April 8 with a month-long break in between, PTI reported citing recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

The first part of the Budget session will conclude on February 11. The second leg will start on March 14.

The Budget session will coincide with the Assembly elections in five states. Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

The Parliament schedule has been announced amid a surge in coronavirus cases. India on Friday reported 2,64,202 coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 3,65,82,129 since the pandemic began in the country in January 2020. The toll increased to 351 after 4,85,350 patients died over the last 24 hours.

Officials said there could be staggered timings and special seating arrangements for the Budget session. The last five sessions were cut short due to the pandemic.

“We are looking at various options,” an unidentified official told the Hindustan Times. “But the final decision will depend on the Covid situation towards the end of this month. The Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman will meet around January 25 or 26 to decide how to run the session.”