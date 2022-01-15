Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will contest next month’s Assembly elections from Gorakhpur city, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Saturday as it released the first list of candidates.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu city in Prayagraj district.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting from February 10. Polling for Gorakhpur, which is the chief minister’s stronghold and voted him to the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017, will be on March 3.

Addressing a press conference, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the party has listed candidates for 57 out of 58 seats for the first phase of the elections and 48 out of 55 seats for the second phase.

Pradhan, who is also the BJP’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said Adityanath was ready to contest from any seat. Reports had earlier suggested that the chief minister was likely to fight the polls from the temple town of Ayodhya or Mathura.

The Union minister expressed confidence that the BJP will win over 300 seats in the Assembly elections. “The BJP has provided welfare and sensitive governance in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years,” he added.