- Election Commission extends ban on physical rallies, roadshows till January 22 amid coronavirus crisis: The poll panel allowed political parties to hold indoor meetings of up to 300 people or 50% of the venue’s capacity. The West Bengal Election Commission also postponed civic polls to February 12.
- BJP fields Adityanath from Gorakhpur for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Only 10 women candidates have been included in the first list. No Muslim has been given ticket.
- Virat Kohli steps down as India’s Test captain: A day after South Africa gained a series-clinching win in the third Test at Newlands, Virat Kohli decided to step down as India’s Test skipper.
- Delhi reports 20,718 new Covid cases, Mumbai’s toll highest in six months: Only 67,624 tests were conducted in the national capital on Friday and the dip in cases can be attributed to this.
- Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul gets bail after nine days in custody: The police arrested him after he uploaded a video of a protest against the killing of a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander.
- In Punjab polls, Charanjit Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East: The Congress denied tickets to four sitting MLAs as it released its first list of candidates. One of them later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Bhim Army chief says no alliance with Samajwadi Party: Chandrashekhar Azad said that Yadav only wanted the Dalit vote bank.
- Former journalist Prashant Rahi acquitted in 2007 Maoist case 14 years after his arrest: A court in Uttarakhand pointed out several loopholes in the police investigation.
- Kashmiri rights activist Ahsan Untoo arrested for ‘spreading secessionist agenda’ on social media: The police have also accused him of inciting the youth to resort to violence and indulge in unlawful activities.
- Hindutva politics, India’s unilateral actions harm ties, says Pakistan’s new security policy: The document said a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute was at the core of the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad.