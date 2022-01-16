India registered 2,71,202 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday morning, taking the overall tally to 3,71,22,164 since the pandemic began in the country in January 2020. The number of new infections was marginally higher than Saturday’s count of 2,68,833 cases.

The toll increased to 4,86,066 after 314 patients died in the last 24 hours.

India currently has 15,50,377 active cases, and the number of active infections increased by 1,32,557 in the past day. In the past 24 hours, 1,38,331 persons have recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total to 3,50,85,721.

The nationwide recovery rate is currently 94.51%.

The daily test positivity rate has decreased to 16.28% from 16.66%.

As many as 66,21,396 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country in the past day. The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country since the vaccination drive began on January 16 last year is 1,56,76,15,454.

The country has registered 7,743 new cases of the Omicron variant in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.