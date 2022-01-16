A look at top Assembly election developments of the day:

The Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra requesting him to postpone the Assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held on February 14, reported ANI. The party’s Punjab General Secretary Subhash Sharma sought said that the state has several followers of spiritual leader Ravidas who would be going to Varanasi to celebrate the spiritual leader’s birth anniversary on February 16. Farmer body Bharatiya Kisan Union’s National President Naresh Tikait has extended his support to the candidates of the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, reported PTI. Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad said that his outfit will contest 15 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. However the seats on which the Nishad Party would field candidates are yet to be finalised, reported PTI. Nishad said he will meet senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday to finalise the constituencies. Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district have filed a first information report against against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others for allegedly violating coronavirus norms while campaigning in Noida city for the upcoming Assembly elections, reported ANI. Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Sunday. After Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, he is the third minister of the Adityanath-led Cabinet to have left the BJP for the Samajwadi Party in the last three days.