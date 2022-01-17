Kathak legend Birju Maharaj dies at 83
The dance veteran suffered a heart attack at his home on Sunday.
Renowned Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi on Sunday after suffering a heart attack, reported DD News. He was 83.
Birju Maharaj was diagnosed with a kidney disease a few days ago and had been on dialysis, according to NDTV.
He was born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra on February 4, 1937, in a well-known family of Kathak dancers, according to the Hindustan Times. His father, Achchan Maharaj, and uncles Shambhu and Lachchu Maharaj were also Kathak dancers.
The dance veteran began performing as a child alongside his father and became a guru (Maharaj) in his teens. He also performed in the court of the Rampur nawab.
At the age of 28, he won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civil honour, in 1986.
Also read
How the magic of thumri gives life to Kathak
Why kathak artists (including Birju Maharaj) are ardent fans of Michael Jackson’s dance moves