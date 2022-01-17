No guidelines have been issued that make it mandatory for citizens to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificates for any purpose, the central government has told the Supreme Court in an affidavit, Live Law reported on Sunday.

The Centre made the submission in response to a petition filed by non-government organisation Evara Foundation seeking door-to-door and priority Covid-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities. The NGO also sought exemption for such persons from producing vaccination certificates.

“Government of India has not issued any SOPs [standard operating procedures] which make carrying of vaccination certificate mandatory for any purpose,” the Union health ministry said in its affidavit, according to Live Law.

The ministry also told the court that its guidelines do not allow “forcible vaccination without obtaining consent of the concerned individual”. The Centre, however, added that it was advisable to get vaccinated for “larger public interest in view of the ongoing pandemic situation”.

Several scientific studies have also shown that vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk of infection, severe illness and death due to the disease.

The Centre, in its affidavit, said that 23,678 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to people who have voluntarily used their disability certificates for registering themselves for the jab.