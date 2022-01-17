The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane in an attempt to murder case, Bar and Bench reported.

Nitesh Rane, the son of Union minister Narayan Rane, is accused conspiring to murder Shiv Sena member Santosh Parab.

Parab survived the attempt.

Justice CV Bhadang has asked the Maharashtra government to not take any coercive actions against Nitesh Rane till January 27 so that he could approach the Supreme Court, Bar and Bench reported.

The court also rejected the anticipatory bail plea of co-accused Sandesh alias Gotya Sawant. However, it allowed pre-arrest bail to another accused, Manish Dalvi.

In his complaint, Parab had alleged that on December 18, a car without a number plate had hit his bike in Kankavli city of Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district. Parab alleged that he was assaulted by people who were in the car and that he had heard one of them telling another person that they “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane” about the attack, The Indian Express reported.

Nitesh Rane had moved the Bombay High Court after a sessions court in Sindhudurg district rejected his anticipatory bail plea last month.

In his plea to the High Court, Nitesh Rane claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case. He alleged that the case was registered to prevent him from participating in the Sindhudurg Co-operative Bank District elections that were held on December 30.

While opposing the plea, special counsel Sudeep Pasbola had submitted to the court that Nitesh Rane had asked his close associate Sachin Satpute to attack Parab for speaking against the MLA’s family, Bar and Bench reported. Pasbola had contended that after Satpute’s arrest in Delhi, Rane and the other accused persons were untraceable.