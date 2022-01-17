Three people, including two Indian nationals, were killed on Monday after a suspected drone attack sparked an explosion that struck three oil tankers in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, AP reported.

Apart from the two Indian nations, one Pakistani also died in the blast, the Abu Dhabi police said.

The police said an inquiry was underway into the cause of the explosion. But, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported.

“Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire,” Abu Dhabi police said in a statement.

Footage on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

More details awaited.