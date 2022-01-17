Delhi on Monday reported 12,527 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths, a bulletin by the health department showed. The number of new cases was 31.4% fewer than Sunday’s count of 18,268 infections.

Only 44,762 tests were conducted on Sunday and the dip in cases can be attributed to this.

The positivity rate, or proportion of samples tested that returned positive, rose slightly to 27.99%. The active caseload in the city stood at 83,982.

The overall caseload increased to 17,22,497 since the pandemic began in early 2020, while the death count jumped to 25,387.

The number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals climbed to 2,784 on Monday, up from 2,711 on Sunday and 2,620 on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 18,340 patients recovered from the coronavirus disease and were discharged from hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said infections have dropped in the national capital over the last four days because of weekend curfew, PTI reported.

He also assured residents that the government is fully prepared to deal with the “most serious of situations”. Jain urged people to wear masks and adhere to coronavirus protocols.

Mumbai also reported lower cases along with lower testing over the weekend. The city recorded just 5,956 new cases of Covid, after 47,574 tests were completed in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra had 31,111 fresh infections on Monday. Twelve people died of the virus in the state, the highest daily toll since July last year. The positivity rate was at 12.5%.

Chennai reported 8,591 new cases, while the state of Tamil Nadu had 23,443 new cases. Twenty people in the state died due to the virus. The positivity rate there was 16.71%.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, 15,947 new cases were reported, while the entire state of Karnataka recorded 27,156 fresh cases. Karnataka’s positivity rate was at 12.45%.

