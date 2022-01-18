The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning raided the home of Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew in connection with alleged illegal sand mining, NDTV reported. It also raided 10 other places in Punjab.

The law enforcement agency has filed a money laundering case.

The raids on Bhupinder Singh Honey come weeks before Punjab Assembly elections that are to take place on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

More details are awaited.