The two Indians who were killed in a suspected drone attack in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi have been identified, the Indian Embassy in the country said on Tuesday.

The embassy also said that there were two Indians among the six people who were injured in the attack. They were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment. However, the identities of the deceased and the injured have not been revealed.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani citizen, all of them staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, were killed after airborne objects, which could be drones, struck three oil tankers. The tankers had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area, near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC. A fire also broke out at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates said it was in touch with the family members of the deceased. The officials were working closely with authorities in the UAE and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for repatriation of the mortal remains of those who were killed, the embassy added.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Tuesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the country reserved the “right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation”, PTI reported.

The country’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that the attacks will not go unpunished.

United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the King of Jordan also condemned the attack, according to PTI.