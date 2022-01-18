A PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University has alleged that she was molested by a man on Monday night inside the campus in Delhi, PTI reported.

The police said they received a call from the student at around 12.45 am on Tuesday about being molested. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma along with Vasant Kunj North Police Station House Officer went to the spot to address the complaint.

“It was revealed that at around 11.45 pm on Monday, a PhD student was taking a stroll in the campus,” Sharma said, according to PTI. “When she was walking on east gate road of the university, a man came on a bike from inside the campus and tried to molest her.”

After the student raised an alarm, the accused person ran away.

Sharma said a case of “outraging the modesty of a woman” has been filed and efforts were underway to arrest the man.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh, meanwhile, said the student faced “an attempt to rape”.

She added that campus was becoming unsafe. “It’s been more than 12 hours, yet not a single statement has come from the JNU administration,” she said in a tweet. “Hopefully a speedy investigation will be done by [the] Delhi Police.”

