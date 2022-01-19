Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the state’s Republic Day tableau rejected by the Centre will be displayed all over the state on January 26.

“The decorative vehicle of Tamil Nadu, the symbol of the opposition to [the] imperialism, will be featured in Chennai [on] Republic Day!” he said in a tweet. “[It] Will be displayed all over Tamil Nadu!”

He added that any attempt to cover up the history of the liberation struggle in Tamil Nadu would never work.

Stalin on Monday in a letter to Prime Minister Modi had said that he was “deeply disappointed” after the Ministry of Defence rejected the state’s Republic Day tableau proposal.

He had said that the state had chosen the theme “Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle” in line with the Centre’s call.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to Stalin, saying that Tamil Nadu’s tableau had made it through three rounds of selection, but could not make it to the final list.

Stalin, in a statement released on Tuesday, responded to Singh saying that it was regretful that the Centre did not provide a reason for denying Tamil Nadu’s participation in the celebrations in Delhi, The Indian Express reported.

He also said that Tamil Nadu’s contribution to India’s struggle for independence was significant.

Stalin added that the Republic Day float was designed to commemorate the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Veerathai Velu Nachiyar, Poolithevan, Veerapandia Kattabomman, the Marudhu brothers, VO Chidambaranar and nationalist poet Bharathiar.

Tamil Nadu’s tableaux were a part of the parades in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The Centre has also rejected the Kerala and West Bengal governments’ Republic Day tableaux.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state’s tableau was meant to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, which is celebrated on January 23.

Singh had replied to Banerjee saying that the selection procedure of the Republic Day tableaux is very transparent.