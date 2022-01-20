A look at the latest developments on Assembly elections from the five states:

Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad will contest the Uttar Pradesh polls from the Gorakhpur seat, his party announced on Thursday. Chief Minister Adityanath is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Gorakhpur. The Bharatiya Janata Party released a list of 34 candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. The Panjim seat ticket has been given to Atanasio Monserrate, the sitting MLA, instead of Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Utpal Parrikar had openly asked for campaigning from Panjim. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced candidates for 59 seats for elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik got a ticket from Haridwar constituency. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother-in-law Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported ANI. Maurya was the face of Congress’ “Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun” campaign led by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh. Sanyukt Sangharsh Party chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said his party will contest 10 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections, reported ANI. Sanyukt Sangharsh Party has formed an alliance with Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, which is led by another farmers’ leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.